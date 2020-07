07-10-2020

The August 4th primary will decide who will be Cole County’s Western District Commissioner. Both Gary Bemboom and Harry Otto are challenging incumbent Kris Scheperle. Otto is a career CPA who was also a Deputy State Auditor. He says he can devote full time to the position …

Otto says during his time in the Auditor’s office he was involved with dozens of audits of county governments that turned up misspent funds and other violations.