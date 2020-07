07-07-2020

More mid-Missouri counties saw higher-than-normal increases in coronavirus cases. 15 positives were confirmed in Boone County yesterday (mon). Cole County reports 13 new cases since Thursday. Moniteau County added 10 new cases. Saline added 11 since the holiday weekend. Callaway and Audrain counties both added one yesterday (mon). The state added 420 cases today (mon), but did not report any new COVID-19 deaths.