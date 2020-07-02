Masks on the way for Columbia folks

07-02-2020

You may see a lot more people wearing masks in Columbia soon. The City Council will consider an ordinance Monday night to make them mandatory for almost everyone at least 10 years old. The draft released yesterday (Weds) has exceptions for socially distanced activities and sports outside, dining out, and medical needs. People could be fined 15 dollars for not following the order, and businesses face up to a 100 dollar fine. Employers will have to provide masks for workers.