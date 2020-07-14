The Governor signs several bills

07-14-2020

(MissouriNet) — The governor has signed into law a bill to streamline the testing process for sexual assault evidence kits and it creates a statewide task force aimed at protecting the rights of assault victims. The legislation requires the state to create a centralized place to store Missouri’s untested kits. Governor Parson has also endorsed changes to Missouri’s new medical marijuana industry. The measure deals with the fingerprint background check process, among other things.