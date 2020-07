When will they get to work on a JCMO river port?

07-16-2020

You could see a lot more barges navigating the Missouri River. The Governor this week signed the bill giving over 100 – acres of land downstream from Jefferson City for the Heartland River Port …

Port Authority Chairman Rick Mihalevich says they’re actively seeking private partners to help build the multi-million dollar operation. It would be built near the National Guard Training Site adjacent to the Algoa Prison.