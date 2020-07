Two die in Osage crash

07-16-2020

KMIZ– Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 63 in Osage County on Wednesday night.

It happened just after 5 p.m. about a mile south of Highway 50.

According to a crash report, Caden Haslag, 17, of Loose Creek, was driving in the northbound lanes when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck a car driven by Hannah McDowell, 22, of Rolla, head on.

A coroner pronounced both drivers dead at the scene around 6 p.m.

Troopers said both people were wearing seat belts.