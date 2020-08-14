An arrest in the death of a little KCMO boy

08-14-2020

Prosecutors say a suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a little Kansas City boy. The killing of four-year-old Legend Taliferro in June sparked a federal task force, and is one of the reasons named for Missouri’s special legislative session on violent crime. KC-area prosecutors said yesterday (thur) Ryson Ellis is accused of second degree murder and more. Federal authorities named their new violent crime task force Operation Legend in memory of the dead boy.