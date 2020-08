Senator Blunt says it’s time for another round of stimulus checks

08-13-2020

(MissouriNet) — Republicans and Democrats in the U-S Senate agree that the president’s executive orders will not go far enough to help Americans suffering jobs and income losses in the pandemic– or to provide help to hospitals.

Missouri’s Roy Blunt is calling for Congress to get back to work on stimulus package number three.

Democratic Senator Dick Durban from neighboring Illinois also wants sides to get back to the table sooner rather than later.