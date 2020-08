08-12-2020

A Jefferson City driver has moderate injuries after flipping his car early Tuesday morning. 39 – year old Steve Cook ran off Highway 50 and rolled his vehicle several times. His injuries were described as critical.

Another driver is injured after crashing into three parked cars. 32 – year old Curtis Murrell hit the cars in the 1200 block of East Capital Monday night. Police say alcohol played a role in the crash.