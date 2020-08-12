Two shootings in Columbia are apparently unrelated

08-12-2020

A man is shot in the Columbia Mall parking lot. Police say they found several shell casings at about 7:00 last (tue) night in the lot on Bernadette near Stadium Boulevard. Someone drove the victim to a hospital. He’s stable at last check. No info on suspects yet.

Police are searching for a man accused of two separate burglaries, including one that involved gunshots and attempted rape in central Columbia. Officers say they found a woman injured from a gunshot early yesterday (tue) on East Forest Avenue. She said a man forced his way into her home and tried to assault her before he started shooting. Investigators say he may be the same guy seen peeping through windows at a woman’s home on nearby Pendleton Street a couple hours earlier.