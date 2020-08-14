Listen to KWOS Live
Virus numbers lower in Cole County

08-14-2020


Better virus numbers in Cole County .. Cole County reported a lot fewer cases yesterday (thur) than Wednesday’s record. Active cases still went up though. Boone County’s daily coronavirus case count was a little above average yesterday (thur). About a dozen were released from isolation, but the active cases went up. Boone County hospitalizations went up a little, but stayed well below capacity.  Callaway County had a few new cases, and a couple more that recovered. Kansas City officials yesterday (thur) extended virus restrictions like restaurant occupancy limits and mask-wearing into January.

 

