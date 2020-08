08-17-2020

Will you see kids sent back home as soon as the first student tests positive for the coronavirus when schools re-open? Cole County Health Department’s Chezney Schulte says, while it isn’t their call, she is concerned about how it might be handled …

Schulte adds she also hasn’t been impressed with mandatory mask orders. She claims most locations with those orders in place haven’t seen a drastic drop in cases.