Cole County health officials change nursing home reporting plan for virus

09-02-2020

Cole and Callaway counties report smaller virus numbers, but active cases went up again yesterday (tue). Cole County is also now reporting cases in nursing homes on their website.

MU Health Care brings back its second COVID-19 drive-thru testing site today (wed). It’s at Mizzou’s softball stadium next to the Hearnes Center. Increased demand has led to long lines at the Mizzou North test site on the Business Loop.

More than 40 percent of Boone County tests are coming back positive, too. Boone reported 95 new coronavirus cases yesterday (tue), the second-highest total yet. Dozens were released from isolation, but active cases keep rising. Hospitalizations dropped a little, and stay below capacity.