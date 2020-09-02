Trial in allegedly rape at the Lake will move to another county

(MissouriNet) — A change of venue has been granted to an Overland Park couple charged with sex crimes in boats at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The charges against 41 year old Carl Mort and 39-year-old Cassandra Wedeking were filed in Morgan County. The case will now be heard in Miller County. The two are facing charges of rape and sodomy in two incidents that occurred while docked on the water in 2017 and 2019.

A third person, 43-year-old Jeremy Robinson of Olathe, Kansas, was also charged last week in connection to the 2019 rape, after a DNA test came back positive matching him to the accuser.