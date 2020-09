09-09-2020

KMIZ–Cole County has now seen more than a thousand COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

According to the Cole County Health Department’s website, there are 142 active cases as of Wednesday.

The county reached 1,007 total cases, 57 of which were reported in long-term care facilities. Officials say 805 cases have recovered.

Data shows the county has seen a total of 10 COVID-19-related deaths, seven of which have been in nursing homes.