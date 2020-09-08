COVID-19 Update: 2nd JCHS student tests positive

09-08-2020

Jefferson City High School has a second student test positive for the coronavirus. That was confirmed over the weekend.

Four students in the district have COVID-19 total, according to the JCPS website.

Cole County set a record for new daily cases on Friday, with 41. We should find out how the numbers looked over the weekend by late Tuesday.

After blowing away the daily coronavirus case record on Saturday, Boone County fell back to new normal levels the rest of the holiday weekend. Officials added 87 positives on Monday. As usual, most of those are college aged. That follows a record 221 positives on Saturday.

Missouri added 906 new cases on Monday, and one COVID-19 death. State health officials said they added 89 deaths from June through August over the weekend because of reporting delays. There are now 1,659 deaths statewide that are blamed on COVID-19. The positivity rate on virus tests is at a high point of 13.8%.