Jefferson City mayor makes case for CARES Act funding

09-08-2020

How much CARES Act money will Jefferson City get?

Counties are deciding how to spend the money they got from the feds that’s meant for coronavirus relief.

Mayor Carrie Tergin tells ABC 17 city leaders have put together a list of things they’ve bought they hope to get reimbursed for through the act, like personal protective equipment.

The Jefferson City Council may talk more about the CARES Act during Tuesday night’s meeting. Cole County has $9 million in relief funding to pass out. Commissioners were meeting on Tuesday.