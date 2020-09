Gov. Parson speaks at Wash. U. about new COVID-19 test

09-04-2020

Gov. Mike Parson was at Washington University in St. Louis on Thursday to celebrate the school’s newly-developed COVID-19 test.

Researchers at the school have created a saliva-based test that can provide results within 24 hours. It received FDA approval last week.

“By enabling rapid testing of large numbers of people, this new saliva test is a major development,” said Parson.

Parson said the new test will also expand the state’s testing capacity. No word yet on when it will be widely available.