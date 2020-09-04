COVID-19 Update (Sept. 4)

09-04-2020

Cole County reported its third-highest daily coronavirus case total on Thursday, with 31 new positives. There were 26 recoveries, so active cases only rose slightly to 120.

The Jefferson City school district reports five coronavirus cases since classes started. A Jefferson City High School student, and a Capital City High staffer, were each added to the list on Thursday.

Boone County reported 116 more coronavirus cases Thursday, well below Wednesday’s record but the third highest day in the pandemic. Dozens of people were released from isolation, but active cases still saw a huge increase. Hospitalizations dropped a little, to 39, and stay well below capacity.

Callaway County added 26 positives on Thursday, but 39 recovered, so active cases dropped to 103.

Missouri reported 1,397 new cases on Thursday, and three more COVID-19 deaths. There have been 1,545 total deaths now. The seven-day positive test rate is up to 12.9%.