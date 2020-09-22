If you have Mizzou football tickets, don’t pack for a tailgate

09-22-2020

(MissouriNet) — The University of Missouri football team will kick off its season Saturday evening under the lights at Faurot Field in Columbia, against #2 Alabama.But some restrictions are in place.

Mizzou will open the season with no more than 25 percent of its capacity, in order to maintain social distancing. That’s about 15-thousand fans each game.

Mizzou says because of the COVID pandemic, tailgating will be PROHIBITED this season in all game-day parking lots and campus spaces. Tailgating is also prohibited on sidewalks, streets and parking lots on MU property. Mizzou says the decision was based on the guidance of public health officials as well as MU Health Care’s own infectious disease experts.