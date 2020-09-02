Listen to KWOS Live
JCMO kids are back in class. Not so for Columbia ..

09-02-2020


(MissouriNet) — When Columbia Public Schools starts the 2020–21 school year next Tuesday, it will be all-virtual. 

The Columbia School Board approved the change to all virtual with a vote of  6-1.  The board and district will continue to talk about COVID-19 and its impact at every meeting. The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 14.   The vote was on a recommendation from Superintendent Peter Stiepleman, who urged the shift from the previous “in-person/hybrid plan,” which included back-to-the-classroom learning two days a week. The district had also delayed the first day of classes by two weeks.

