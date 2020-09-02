Fulton woman sentenced in disabled man’s death

09-02-2020

It’s 17-and-a-half years in federal prison for the Fulton woman who was behind the abuse and death of a man with special needs. Sherry Paulo learned her sentence yesterday (Tues). It’s the max she could get. Paulo pleaded guilty in federal court last November to not giving Carl DeBrodie the medical help he needed, then covering up his death. DeBrodie’s body was found encased in concrete in a Fulton storage unit in 2017. He’d probably been dead for months. Several family members have pleaded guilty in the case. But prosecutors say Sherry Paulo was the ringleader. Paulo’s husband, Anthony R. Flores, gets his prison sentence today (wed) on similar crimes.