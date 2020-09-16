No ‘concealed weapons’ on this guy!

(KMIZ) — Maries County Sheriff’s Department is reporting a naked man assaulted a deputy during a morning call.

Officials say the deputy responded to a call of an assault and attempted theft of a firearm Tuesday morning at a location on Parkview Drive in Belle.

According to reports, the deputy arrived on scene and 34-year-old Daniel D. Stephens assaulted the deputy while the law enforcement officer sat in the patrol vehicle.

The deputy reportedly sustained injuries to his face and damage to his gear.

The report states Stephens then escaped into a wooded area. The deputy found Stephens in the area and Stephens continued to resist arrest before being restrained.

Stephens is being held in the Maries County Jail pending warrant application. Stephens was out on bond for felony resisting arrest and felony assault but it was revoked due to pending charges.