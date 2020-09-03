New record COVID numbers in Columbia

09-03-2020

Another record set in Boone County. Health officials confirmed 168 new coronavirus cases yesterday (wed), shattering the single-day high. Hospitalizations continue a small drop in the county this week, and stay well below capacity. Mizzou is investigating more than 300 possible violations of the school’s COVID-19 policy. Nearly 700 students have tested positive for coronavirus already. None have reportedly needed hospitalization yet. Cole and Callaway counties both saw small bumps in active cases yesterday (wed).