Two more caregivers of dead disabled Fulton man are sentenced

09-03-2020

Another long prison sentence for a so-called caregiver to a Fulton man with special needs found dead. Anthony R. Flores was sentenced yesterday (wed) to more than 15 years in federal prison. His wife, Sherry Paulo, got a 17-and-a-half year prison sentence this week. They were among the people who pleaded guilty to not giving Carl DeBrodie the medical help he needed, then covering up his death. DeBrodie’s body was found encased in concrete in a Fulton storage unit in 2017. Anthony R.K. Flores got three years’ probation yesterday (wed), for lying to authorities that DeBrodie was alive.