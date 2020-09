09-09-2020

(MissouriNet) — Missouri state troopers say 13 people were killed in traffic crashes during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Two of the victims were pedestrians killed in separate weekend incidents: one on I-70 in Columbia and the other near the St. Louis suburb of Florissant. Troopers also made 145 arrests for driving while intoxicated this weekend, and another 89 arrests for drugs. There were nine fatalities during the 2019 Labor Day weekend.