Trump and Biden go at it tonight!

09-29-2020

(MissouriNet) — The first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden is LIVE tonight on KWOS.

University of Missouri’s Director of the Political Communications Institute- Dr. Mitchell McKinney says even though polls show MOST viewers have already chosen a side, these debates COULD make a difference, especially since many polls are very close.

He saysthe pressure is on Biden to handle an aggressive, personal attack style. Professor McKinney says four years ago- the debates set viewing records—and were the most conflicted debates in history.