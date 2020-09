Lt. Gov. Kehoe says it been an ugly campaign year

Just ahead of the Trump – Biden debate, Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe admits it’s already been one mean-spirited election season …

While Kehoe and his opponents’ race for Lt. Governor has been very low key, the Missouri Governor’s race has already seen some nasty ads. Kehoe was appointed to the Lt. Governor’s job when Mike Parson stepped into the Governor’s seat.