10-23-2020

Cole County reports its 20th death from COVID-19. Health officials confirmed that yesterday (thur). It’s also the fifth death reported this week in Cole. Active coronavirus cases fell in the county yesterday (thur). Boone County had a decrease, too, with just 27 new positives added. Hospitalizations in Boone rose slightly, to near record levels, but remain below capacity. Callaway County’s active cases are up a little