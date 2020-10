10-01-2020

A local county loses more than a thousand absentee ballots in the mail. The Pettis County Clerk said yesterday (tue) he started hearing last week that many voters were not getting the absentee ballots his office gave to the Post Office to deliver. It’s not clear what happened to them. The clerk gave another batch of ballots to the post office this week. The county’s system only accepts one ballot from each voter for the election.