10-19-2020

Columbia’s state senator is the target of a campaign hoax weeks before the election. Someone sent out a mass text over the weekend pretending to be Caleb Rowden, and falsely claiming he was stepping away from politics. His Democratic challenger for Senate, Judy Baker, also condemned the hoax text. This come about a week after the Republican incumbent said in a blog post he and his family have been followed, and harassed at home.