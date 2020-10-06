Cole County judge’s ruling now goes to Mo Supreme Court

10-06-2020

(MissouriNet) — The Missouri Supreme Court is scheduled to hear an appeal Tuesday that aims to remove a notary requirement for mail-in voting in the November General Election. In April, the Missouri NAACP, the League of Women Voters and three registered voters sued the state, the secretary of state and local election officials arguing that the steps to vote by mail during a pandemic are unconstitutional. Last month, Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetum dismissed the case. The challengers appealed to the high court.