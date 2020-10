10-16-2020

Active cases went up in Cole County yesterday (thur) but went down in Callaway. Boone County reports a 14th person has died from COVID-19. Health officials said yesterday (thur) the patient was in his or her late 70’s. There were 83 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday (thur), and active cases went up again. Hospitalizations also rose, but remain below capacity. Hospitalizations hit a record high statewide.