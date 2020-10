10-20-2020

New COVID-19 deaths reported in three mid-Missouri counties yesterday (mon). It’s the 15th in Boone County, eighth in Moniteau County, and seventh in Callaway County. Active cases dropped in Boone, with just 27 new positives reported. Hospitalizations rose again to record high levels, but are still below capacity. Cole and Callaway counties both saw active cases rise over the weekend.