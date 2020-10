Is the JCMO Confederate marker removal the end .. or just the beginning?

10-21-2020

They sure didn’t waste any time bringing down the Sterling Price marker. Jefferson City councilmen voted 8 -2 to remove the Moreau Drive marker that signified when Confederates turned away from attacking during the Civil War. Councilman Ron Fitzwater is concerned the ‘anti’ crowd has its sights set on other icons …

Only Fitzwater and Councilman Mark Schreiber voted against removal. Crews were on the scene early yesterday (Tues) morning tearing down the marker.