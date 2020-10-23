Listen to KWOS Live
It turns out that this ‘Sticky’ wasn’t so ‘Icky’ after all

10-23-2020


(MissouriNet) — Missouri has wrapped up its investigation into a complaint about a medical marijuana item purchased over the weekend allegedly containing mold. In a press release, the state Health Department says the related product batch was retested, and no evidence was found that the product batch presents a health and safety concern. The release did not say which state-licensed dispensary was the subject of the investigation. The state says no other reports have been made about mold in the product. 

