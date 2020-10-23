(MissouriNet) — Missouri has wrapped up its investigation into a complaint about a medical marijuana item purchased over the weekend allegedly containing mold. In a press release, the state Health Department says the related product batch was retested, and no evidence was found that the product batch presents a health and safety concern. The release did not say which state-licensed dispensary was the subject of the investigation. The state says no other reports have been made about mold in the product.
It turns out that this ‘Sticky’ wasn’t so ‘Icky’ after all
