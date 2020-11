11-10-2020

Cole County reports its 23rd COVID-19 death. Health officials confirmed that yesterday (mon). The county reported at least a hundred new coronavirus cases again, the fifth time in the last six days. Active cases dropped, though. Boone County broke its five-day streak of more than a hundred new cases yesterday (mon), with 73 reported. Active cases fell below one thousand. Hospitalizations rose again though, to a record high.