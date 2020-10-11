In – class or online?

11-10-2020

While Jefferson City School leaders say they plan to keep student in the classroom, the Columbia Public Schools board voted last (mon) night to have students of all ages learn online-only because of coronavirus concerns. The move means most middle and high school students will stay online-only until January 19th.

Columbia elementary students will go back to virtual learning on Monday, and stay in that mode until January 11th. The younger students started in-person three weeks ago. Seven CPS elementary buildings have switched back to virtual learning because of illness. Older Columbia students have learned online-only since March.