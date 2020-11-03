Busy Election Day across Mid – Missouri

11-03-2020

The polls are open until 7:00 tonight (tue) for the general election. In addition to the battle for President between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Mike Parson tries to hold off a challenger from Democratic auditor Nicole Galloway for the governor’s seat. Republicans also look to keep the lieutenant governor, secretary of state, treasurer, and attorney general posts. Longtime GOP members of Congress Vicky Hartzler and Blaine Luetkemeyer seek re-election. Amendment 3 would un-do the state legislative re-districting plan voters approved two years ago.

Amendment 1 would put term limits on more statewide offices besides governor.

The race to see who will be Columbia’s state Senator is one of the most closely-watched in Missouri. Republican incumbent Caleb Rowden faces Democrat Judy Baker. Mid – Mo Reps Dave Griffith and Sara Walsh both face challengers.

Election night coverage starts at 6:00 on News Raido – KWOS. It’s brought to you by Merry Maids of Columbia and Jefferson City, and Kemna Collision Repair.