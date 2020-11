11-17-2020

Three inmates escape from a north Columbia halfway house. Boone County authorities say they are looking for Lawrence Johnson, Jamale Marteen, and Tyrone McClain Junior. Johnson allegedly ran from Reality House on East Prathersville Road Saturday afternoon. Marteen and McClain escaped yesterday (mon) afternoon. The sheriff’s department transferred the rest of its inmates in Reality House back to Boone County Jail after the three break-outs.