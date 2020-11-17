Listen to KWOS Live
Case rates in Mid Missouri

11-17-2020


Boone County reports its 19th COVID-19 death. Health officials said yesterday (mon) the patient was older than 80. Active cases are up in Boone after 146 new coronavirus positives yesterday (mon). Hospitalizations rose again to a record high, causing hospitals to delay some surgeries or turn away some non-emergency patients. Cole County no longer has the number of active cases available on its health department website. There were nearly 250 more cases confirmed since Friday. Callaway County active cases have gone up.

 

