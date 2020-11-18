Latest COVID 19 tallies

11-18-2020

Cole County no longer has the number of active cases available on its health department website. There were 56 new positives yesterday (tue). Callaway County reports a big drop in active cases.

Boone County reports two more COVID-19 deaths. That makes 21 total. One patient was in his or her early 50’s, and the other was older than 80. Active cases are down in Boone after 103 new coronavirus positives yesterday (tue). Hospitalizations rose again to a record high, causing hospitals to delay some surgeries or turn away some non-emergency patients.