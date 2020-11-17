Missouri Senate delays budget vote because of virus

11-17-2020

Missouri Senate leaders have announced that they will POSTPONE debate and votes on the one-point-two billion dollar supplemental budget, until after the Thanksgiving holiday. Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz (pronounced like shots) says it’s because of COVID.

Pro Tem Schatz emphasizes that the decision was not made lightly and that it’s in the best interest of protecting senators, staff members and the public. The Missouri House voted 133-4 last week to give final approval to the supplemental budget, which will deploy federal funds to state departments. If the Senate approves the supplemental budget as is, it would head straight to the governor’s desk. If changes are made, the budget would head to a Senate-House conference committee.