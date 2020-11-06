Mid – Mo shootings still under investigation

11-06-2020

One of the victims in a Jefferson City shooting this week is out of the hospital. Three others are at University Hospital. Two victims were found on the parking lot of the Linc Rec Center on Lincoln’s campus Wednesday. Two others showed up at the hospital. Investigators think the shootings may be related to an earlier incident at a dorm. No one has been arrested.

Authorities are still looking for the murder suspect in a Columbia park shooting. Police said yesterday (thur) they released a 15-year old they had detained earlier, but no longer believe to be a suspect. 19-year old Jermaine Spain was shot and killed this week at Cosmo Park off West Business Loop 70. A second gunshot victim was treated at a hospital.