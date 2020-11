11-09-2020

A Kansas City man is arrested in connection with last week’s shooting at Lincoln University’ Linc Rec Center. 19 – year old De’Angelo Hawley Jr. faces assault and other charges after four people were shot on Wednesday. Two of them had critical injuries. Lincoln’s Police Chief told Curators that the shooting on the Linc parking lot came after an incident in a campus dorm. He doesn’t think the other suspects are still in Jefferson City.