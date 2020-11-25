One man dies in a car vs. semi accident on Highway 50

11-25-2020

A California, Missouri man is dead after a crash involving a semi truck. Troopers say Juan Aguado-Vasquez was driving west on Highway 50 just east of Tipton early yesterday (tue) when the oncoming truck crossed the center line, and collided with him head-on. Aguado-Vasquez was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 30. The driver of the semi, Joseph Harrington, has moderate injuries, while his passenger, Bernadette Boyd, was seriously hurt. Both were taken to the hospital.