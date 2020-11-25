Boone County and Fulton put mask orders in place

11-25-2020

Fulton’s city council is the latest local government to pass a mask mandate. That vote came last (tue) night. It starts December 1st, and lasts for 90 days for almost everyone age nine and up.

Boone County now has a county-wide mask mandate. Commissioners voted 2-1 yesterday (tue) in favor of issuing a mask order. It goes into effect today (wed), and lasts through December 8th. Everyone 10 years or older must wear a mask in public, with some exceptions. The city of Columbia has been under a mask mandate since July.