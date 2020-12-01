Listen to KWOS Live

1st reported US case of COVID-19 variant found in Colorado

12-30-2020


(AP) — The first reported U.S. case of the COVID-19 variant that’s been seen in the United Kingdom has been discovered in Colorado.

Gov. Jared Polis and state health officials announced Tuesday that the case was found in a man in his 20s who’s in isolation and has no travel history.

British scientists believe the new virus variant is more contagious than previously identified strains. Colorado health officials say the vaccines being given now are thought to be effective against this variant. Public health officials are investigating other potential cases and doing contact tracing to determine the variant’s spread in Colorado.

