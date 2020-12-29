Active winter weather week expected

12-29-2020

The year 2020 may have one more trick up its sleeve, in the form of wintry weather.

“The most uncommon part about everything that we’re seeing here is we’re really kind of dealing with two different systems,” National Weather Service meteorologist Ben Herzog says.

Herzog said on Tuesday you may see a little snow and a light glaze of ice, before temperatures rise and we get some rain. When temperatures drop on Wednesday, we could see light snow again.

Herzog says the biggest concern right now is the second winter wave on New Year’s Eve, which could bring us some freezing rain.