Columbia cops looking for missing JCMO man

12-17-2020

ABC-17 KMIZ– The Columbia Police Department is looking for a missing Jefferson City man they consider missing under suspicious circumstances since Monday.

Police report that Marqukis Hayes, 25, of Jefferson City was last seen with a passenger, Angelica Benitez, 29, in a black 2011 GMC Sierra truck with the registration of 8ME-Z30.

The vehicle was last reported to be seen in the McDonald’s drive-thru located at 3206 Clark Ln in Columbia.

Police report that Hayes was reported missing about 30 hours after last being seen in the vehicle and at McDonald’s.

Columbia police report the subjects’ direction of travel is unknown, and there are no additional details relating to either subject.